San Diego Water Damage – Causes Categories and Classes

Water Damage in San Diego

Flood damage is one the clearest and most insidious causes of water damage, so much so that many San Diego estate owners tend to make the mistake of thinking that it is the one and only cause. However, this is not the case.

One in 45 San Diego households has to deal with water damage each year, of which include causes beyond flooding, such as heavy rain, storms, plumbing and sewer problems. A simple pipe burst from faulty plumbing in your household can cause some serious water damage, from which the risk of mold arises, a separate but more difficult and expensive problem to remediate.

Water and mold damage can devastate your property in a very short time causing hundreds or even thousands of dollars in loss from damaged appliances, electronics, wood furniture and many others. Thus if such problems occur, it makes sense to immediately contact a trusted water damage restoration company or mold removal company to prevent irrevocable damage to the structures on your property. These experts will take care of the problems in ways you may have never imagined, and help you return to using your property as you intended.

Common Water Damage Causes In San Diego

Several occurrences may cause minor or major water damage. Some common ones being:

Poor hose and line connections

Burst pipes

Overflowing sinks

Clogged Overflowing Toilets

Leaking dishwashers

Leaking Washing machines

Many others

Water Damage Categories

According to the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC), the liquid involved is categorized into 3 categories, with increasing levels of contamination and hazard to residents.

Category 1

This liquid will most likely originate from a clean source such as broken water supply lines or overflowing sinks. It generally requires minimal sanitation due to low levels of contamination. However, liquid classified as category 1 can quickly be reclassified as category 2.

Category 2

Also called Grey water that generally contains contaminants that cause illness or discomfort if ingested. The origin of this type of liquid is generally from dishwasher or washing machine overflows, urine contaminated toilet overflows and flush from sink drains, requiring a significant amount of sanitation to rehabilitate the building.

If contamination occurs, property owners should contact a professional water damage restoration company for help immediately as category 2 can quickly degrade into category 3 if left for a prolonged period of time. Water Damage companies provide a very fast response time as the sooner your location is dried, cleaned and restored, the lower is the risk of permanent damage to your home.

Category 3

This liquid contains many types of fungi, bacteria, and microorganisms that can cause severe illness, originating from sources such as sewage backup, ground surface water, fecal contaminated water, flood water or stagnant liquid that has begun to support bacterial growth. Damage from this category will require intensive decontamination and sanitation. In addition, residents will have to be relocated.

Water Damage Classes

Class1

With a slow evaporation rate, this class is the easiest to deal with, the moisture does not spread very fast and little water is absorbed by the building, affecting only part of a room with little to no wet carpet.

Class 2

Affecting the entire room, including carpeting or cushioning, this class has a fast evaporation rate and moisture is dispersed to the walls up to at least 12 inches, affecting structural materials.

Class3

Having fastest evaporation rate, this class also affects the entire area. However, the damage generally comes from overhead sources. Spreading the ceiling, walls, cushioning, carpeting and sub floors.

Class4

This class impacts low permeance materials that were allowed to saturate for longer periods of time and thus require special drying and professional water damage remediation. Such materials include hardwood, concrete, brick, stone, and plaster.

Experts will first inspect the situation to determine the severity of the problem and develop a remediation procedure for your specific case as soon as possible to avoid further costly damage and degradation from occurring.

If you find yourself in such a situation, do not get discouraged or angry. Instead, take action.